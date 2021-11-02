Native Oklahoma Insurance kicks off 1-year anniversary with chamber ribbon cutting

What better way to kick off Native American Heritage Month than with an official ribbon cutting ceremony for Native Oklahoma Insurance in Coweta.

Nov. 1 also happened to be the first day of open enrollment.

“We’re getting it all in one big day for us,” said Lauren Jenkins, owner and Licensed Insurance Broker at Native Oklahoma Insurance.

Jenkins was joined by her staff, family members, Coweta Mayor Evette Young and a handful of Coweta Chamber of Commerce members for an official ribbon cutting, coupled with tasty Native American treats, drinks and lively conversation.

Jenkins opened up an office, on 33448 E. OK-51 in Coweta, right around the time a lot of other business owners were deciding to shut down: November 2020.

It was right in the middle of the pandemic, but Jenkins kept her vision for the business going strong.

“It’s been incredible. We absolutely love being in Coweta,” Jenkins said before cutting the 1-year anniversary ribbon in Coweta. Jenkins said she also lives in the area and wouldn't want to be in any other place.