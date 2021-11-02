Native Oklahoma Insurance kicks off 1-year anniversary with chamber ribbon cutting

What better way to kick off Native American Heritage Month than with an official ribbon cutting ceremony for Native Oklahoma Insurance in Coweta.
Nov. 1 also happened to be the first day of open enrollment.
“We’re getting it all in one big day for us,” said Lauren Jenkins, owner and Licensed Insurance Broker at Native Oklahoma Insurance.
Jenkins was joined by her staff, family members, Coweta Mayor Evette Young and a handful of Coweta Chamber of Commerce members for an official ribbon cutting, coupled with tasty Native American treats, drinks and lively conversation.
Jenkins opened up an office, on 33448 E. OK-51 in Coweta, right around the time a lot of other business owners were deciding to shut down: November 2020.
It was right in the middle of the pandemic, but Jenkins kept her vision for the business going strong.
“It’s been incredible. We absolutely love being in Coweta,” Jenkins said before cutting the 1-year anniversary ribbon in Coweta. Jenkins said she also lives in the area and wouldn't want to be in any other place.
Native Oklahoma Insurance has been helping individuals and families with qualified health insurance plans since 2013. They specialize in Native American health insurance options, self-employed and small business owners, Medicare, Dental/Vision and standard Individual/Family plans. They can assist anyone with health insurance — not just Native Americans — in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.
Their licensed services are free.
“We’re here to help people and educate them,” she added.
The Coweta office is uniquely decorated, with top-of-the-line art posted on the walls from local Native American artists. They are also heavily involved with the community — and are even members of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma.
“We are big about our customer service. You won’t find a better team anywhere,” Jenkins said. “We go above and beyond even if we’re not getting paid commission. We want to provide good services to people, and we will in turn get that back through referrals and good reputation. That’s our goal.”