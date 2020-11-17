National scholarship program honors Holmes, Charboneau

Senior student athletes Anna Holmes and Kaden Charboneau have been selected as Wagoner High School winners for the Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance Scholarship Program.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the country’s most esteemed high school seniors. It celebrates and rewards scholar athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.

Holmes and Charboneau were selected from an applicant pool of several thousand high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2021. More than 3,600 have been named as school winners.

“Great job, Anna and Kaden, for demonstrating excellence both on and off the playing field,” commented WHS Counselor Ginger Luna. “This is a pretty competitive program with a multi-tiered award system. Schools nominate their students and then honorary winners are selected. Winners are then entered into state and national competitions for scholarships.”

Holmes is the daughter of Jeremy and Corrina Holmes. She is a member of the Science Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Wagoner Student Council and both the prom and homecoming committees.