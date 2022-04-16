National Clean-up Day scheduled for Wagoner County on April 23

Do your part in keeping our community clean and looking good. National Clean-up Day for the Wagoner area is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A city dumpster will be available at the city warehouse lot at S.E. 3rd street in Wagoner. If you have questions, city staff can be reached at 918-485-2554.

If you live in Wagoner County but outside of the city of Wagoner, there will be various dumpsters scattered throughout the county. County staff can be reached at 918-485-4549.

There are numerous locations for drop off in District 2 of Wagoner Conty including:

District 2 barn: 908 S.W. 15th in Wagoner

Whitehorn Cove (across from the Fire Station)

Toppers (Fire Station)

Taylors Ferry (Long Bay/ 330 Road)

Flat Rock (Fire Station)

Lakecrest (Fire Station)

Okay (near storm shelter) Yonkers

Please note the following items are not allowed to be disposed of in the city or county Dumpsters: yard waste (limbs, brush, leaves), tires, paint, chemicals, batteries, concrete, rocks, and lumber.

City of Wagoner and county residents must provide a form of ID and a copy of their previous utility bill at the time of disposal.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our community to come together and show pride in where we live,” said Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce staff. “Children, adults, church youth groups, athletic clubs, community leaders, etc. can all join in! Don't miss out on this call to action. Let's keep Wagoner and Oklahoma beautiful!”