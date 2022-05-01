 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muskogee woman dead after turnpike crash in Wagoner County

OHP
Tulsa World File

A Muskogee woman is dead from a collision involving a Wagoner man on the Muskogee Turnpike in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the collision happened on Sunday just before 12:30 a.m., two miles east of Coweta.

Harlie Gray, 71, of Muskogee, was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima and was involved in a collision with Kyle Ross, 25, of Wagoner, troopers said. 

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene by Coweta EMS, troopers said. Ross was not injured.

Ross was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee. Neither vehicle had any passengers, troopers said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

