Muskogee County burglary suspect arrested in Coweta

Wagoner County Deputies worked together with Muskogee County deputies to arrest a burglary suspect found at a Coweta bar.

On June 19, 2022, Wagoner County Lieutenant N. Orr received a tip from a patron at the Turnpike Tavern in Coweta on the location of a suspect from a burglary that had occurred in Muskogee County a few hours earlier, deputies said.

The victim of the burglary had video surveillance at their home and had shared it to social media for someone to possibly identify the suspect, deputies said.

Wagoner County Deputy M. Mccleod, who confirmed the clothes the suspect was wearing during the burglary, went to the Tavern incase the suspect left the area, deputies said.

As deputies entered the parking lot of the Tavern, they saw a man matching the description of the burglary suspect standing at the bed of a black lifted Dodge truck. Deputy Mccleod immediately started issuing verbal commands to him, they said. The suspect ignored deputies, and remained talking on his cellphone, disregarding all commands given to him, deputies said. After a brief minute, the suspect started to comply with their orders and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Justin Koff.

Muskogee County deputies arrived a short time later with a video from the victim depicting the incident, which clearly shows Koff wearing the same clothes he had on while committing the alleged burglary. The video showed the suspect walk onto the porch of a home, kick the front door open, and enter the home. Muskogee County deputies took him into custody at the scene and transported him back to Muskogee County, they said.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office worked together with the Haskell Police Department and the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office to arrest the suspect.

Wagoner County Deputies stress this tip to all residents: get video surveillance to protect your home. Without the video from the burglary, this suspect may have never been caught, they said

“Please consider investing in some type of video surveillance for your residence or property. It is very valuable when these types of incidents occur, and it allows for immediate identification of a suspect.”