Municipal filing period ends; Wagoner County community races set for April 6

The Wagoner County Election Board has announced a total of 35 candidates will seek municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter on April 6.
In Coweta, Ward 3 incumbent Shorty Chance will face challenger Maureen Stegge, while Ward 4 incumbent Logan Brown will face challenger Kyle Gilbert. At-Large incumbent Randy Woodward will face Sonia Mullis. All positions are four-year terms.
In Wagoner, Ward 1 incumbent Marvin Stanley will face challengers Eric Lemley, Michael Scroggins and Patrick Sampson. In Ward 2, incumbent Phillip Sullivan will face Teresa Potts and Gayla Wright. Ward 4 incumbent Steven Rhoden will face challenger Kevin Higginbottom.
Ward 3 incumbent Larry Abernathy had no challengers and will remain in his position.
All Ward positions are two-year terms.
Wagoner Treasurer Donna Jones drew no challengers and will remain in her position for another four-year term.
In Porter, Whitney Littlefield, Wayne Collins, Clifford Marshall Jr. and Sharon Payne will compete to fill two, four-year trustee positions. Bradah Littlefield, Ryan Moore, Steve Dickey and Sammy Joe Hendrix will compete to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.
Porter Town Clerk and Treasurer Shirley Liles Herring did not draw a challenger and will complete another four-year term.
In Okay, incumbents Bradley A. Matthews and Wesley Hardy will compete against challengers Kala King, Chris Randell, Joseph Ashley and Billy Sims to fill two, four-year trustee positions. Incumbents Angelia Lemons and Dale W. Stephenson will also compete with challenger Barb Hill to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.
All candidates for the nonpartisan election were required to be registered voters within their individual city limits at least six months prior to filing for candidacy, according to the Wagoner County Election Board.
Voting will take place April 6 for all Wagoner County communities.