Municipal filing period ends; Wagoner County community races set for April 6

The Wagoner County Election Board has announced a total of 35 candidates will seek municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter on April 6.

In Coweta, Ward 3 incumbent Shorty Chance will face challenger Maureen Stegge, while Ward 4 incumbent Logan Brown will face challenger Kyle Gilbert. At-Large incumbent Randy Woodward will face Sonia Mullis. All positions are four-year terms.

In Wagoner, Ward 1 incumbent Marvin Stanley will face challengers Eric Lemley, Michael Scroggins and Patrick Sampson. In Ward 2, incumbent Phillip Sullivan will face Teresa Potts and Gayla Wright. Ward 4 incumbent Steven Rhoden will face challenger Kevin Higginbottom.

Ward 3 incumbent Larry Abernathy had no challengers and will remain in his position.

All Ward positions are two-year terms.

Wagoner Treasurer Donna Jones drew no challengers and will remain in her position for another four-year term.