Multiple positions up for election in Wagoner County

If you are interesting in running for county office, your time is now.

The following offices are up for election this year: County Treasurer, County Assessor, and County Commissioner Districts 1 and 3.

To run for office, you must file a “Declaration of Candidacy” and meet the qualification guidelines. In addition, you must file a “Declaration of Candidacy” during the filing period of April 13th through April 15th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wagoner County Election Board office located at 208 N Lee Ave in Wagoner.

The filing fee is $300. All offices are four year terms.

Information packets on qualifications and the forms to file for an office are located at elections.ok.gov. Click on the “Blue Box” or stop by the Election Board Office.

The Primary Election will be held June 28th, 2022.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board.