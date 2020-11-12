More than 30 indicted in Oklahoma heroin trafficking operations (copy)

More than 30 people were named in two separate indictments this month for their alleged roles in heroin trafficking operations in Oklahoma.
The indictments were unsealed late Tuesday after the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with state and local law enforcement agencies, arrested 23 people in a task force operation. At least 18 of those named are known to be unlawfully in the country, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
“Operations ‘Royal Flush’ and ‘Town Clown’ involved the takedown of massive heroin trafficking organizations in Oklahoma,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a release. “Early (Tuesday) morning, the DEA orchestrated the simultaneous execution of search and arrest warrants at 14 different sites in Oklahoma, arresting 23 individuals and seizing approximately 4 kilograms of heroin and $120,000 in U.S. currency.
Authorities with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office were among those assisting in the multi-county, multi-state investigation.
“I commend the more than 200 law enforcement agents and officers who participated in (the) takedown and thank the DEA for their leadership throughout this investigation.”
Eleven of the 25 charged in the first indictment — members and co-conspirators of a drug-trafficking organization — were charged for their alleged roles in a continuing criminal enterprise that allegedly distributed more than 1 kilogram of deadly heroin into Oklahoma communities and laundered the proceeds, the release states.
Six unnamed individuals were also arrested and will be charged by criminal complaint.
Juan Carlos Rivera-Serna and Felipe Rios-Galicia, the alleged leaders, are charged with engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, and all 25 defendants are charged with drug conspiracy for possessing with intent to distribute and distributing 1 kilogram or more of heroin, according to the release. Thirteen of the defendants are further charged with money laundering.
In the second indictment, seven defendants are charged with drug conspiracy and several are also charged with distribution of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and use of a communication facility in committing, causing and facilitating the commission of a drug trafficking felony.
“Today is another point in the win category for all Oklahomans who value safe and drug-free communities,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, special agent in charge of DEA operations in Oklahoma.
“These individuals who spent their days delivering heroin can now spend nights in jail while the men and women of DEA Tulsa and our Eastern Oklahoma law enforcement partners continue their efforts to keep heroin off our streets.”
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said his department is fully committed to stopping the illegal flow of narcotics in Wagoner County and surrounding counties.
“I am proud of the work my investigators have put in to assist in putting these individuals behind bars and keeping narcotics off of Wagoner County streets,” the sheriff said.
