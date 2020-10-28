 Skip to main content
Moore is awarded OSU scholarship

Hannah Moore

Hannah Moore of Coweta has been awarded an academic scholarship from the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture. She is a freshman animal science major.

“We are fortunate to have many high achieving students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture,” said Cynda Clary, associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience.

“These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and outstanding students.”

Moore is the daughter of Aaron and Mandy Horner.

Other recipients from Wagoner County include Alexander Benton of Broken Arrow and Natalie Martin of Bixby.

