Mobile health unit returning to Wagoner County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 4 mobile wellness unit continues to offer public health services throughout January in locations across northeast Oklahoma, including Wagoner County.

The mobile wellness unit will be in Redbird, OK on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nettie L. Osborn Park. The park is located at 103 S. Main St.

OSDH District 4 serves an eight-county region including Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington counties.

The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized in May 2021 by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit will include: immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and other public health services.

The OSDH District 4 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in January:

Craig County: