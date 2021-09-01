Mobile health ‘on the go’ units deploying in Wagoner County

A mobile health “on the go” unit aimed at helping eliminate healthcare barriers, such as transportation, time and access, will deploy in September for Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma District 4 Health Department.

It will be able to offer services such as, COVID-19 vaccinations, immunizations, well women’s exams, general sick visits, wellness visits — including blood pressure screenings — school and sports physicals and other forms of public health programming.

The “Mobile Health On the Go” unit will consist of two vans and one self-contained clinic trailer, health officials said.

“Throughout the past year, the gaps in healthcare and barriers to medical access in our communities have become more apparent to health care officials,” they said. They’re hopeful the clinic trailer will help eliminate any barriers people may have in getting healthcare access.

Besides Wagoner County, the unit will serve Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, and Washington counties. The mobile health unit will be available in one of the eight counties weekly, they said.