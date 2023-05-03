Two Wagoner High School Students brought home hardware at the Oklahoma FCCLA State Convention in early April.

Larisa Mitchell placed first in Repurpose and Design Level 2 where she turned her Father’s Marine Corps Combat Utility Uniform, aka “Cammies” into Christmas ornaments and tree skirt.

Darren Clark took first at Regionals landing him a spot at the State convention where he took home third in the Table Setting event.

Mitchell took home first for the second year in a row, allowing her to attend the National FCCLA Convention again. She received her first invite to the 2023 STAR Event Champ Camp.

When asked to how FCCLA has impacted her, Larisa’s first thought was the leadership skills she’s been able to gain but the real-life changer was the confidence she gained from having a teacher/sponsor (Mrs. Johnson) that believed in her, encouraged her and held her responsible no matter what.