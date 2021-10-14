Mission Intermediate Grade Center going virtual next week; tornado cleanup ongoing

Mission Intermediate Grade Center administration have opted for all students and staff to transition to distance learning the week of Oct. 18 so restoration crews can continue cleaning debris after the Oct. 10 tornado.

According to a Facebook post on Oct. 14, MIGC administration is creating a schedule for grade levels and times for parents and guardians to come and pick up chrome books Monday morning. Administration also believes that teachers will be able to go into their classrooms Monday morning and see what is salvageable.

Each teacher will have work to complete on their Google Classroom, the post further said. Some teachers may have Google Meets and they encourage as many students that can to participate, but they also know that students may not be able to attend for various reasons.

“We will extend grace where it is needed and hope to partner with you to make this a successful week of distance learning, and hopefully be back in the building very soon.”

Parents are encouraged to keep an eye out for emails from their child’s teachers next week. It may not be until late Monday or early Tuesday they hear from them.

A restoration company has since been working hard at MIGC cleaning up debris, drying out, sanitizing and restoring and repairing all damaged parts of the building.