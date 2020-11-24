Missing and murdered Native Americans the focus of new federal-tribal project

Oklahoma federal prosecutors and tribal leaders on Monday announced a pilot project to implement a response plan for missing and murdered Native Americans.
The goal for the Tribal Community Response Plan pilot project is to establish a collaborative response from tribal governments, law enforcement agencies and other partners by implementing “culturally appropriate guidelines when investigating emergent cases of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.”
The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal agencies developed draft guides for a Tribal Community Response Plan in conjunction with tribal leaders, law enforcement and tribal communities.
Each plan will be composed of guidelines addressing at least four different areas: law enforcement, victim services, community outreach and media/public communications.
U.S. Attorneys Trent Shores of the Northern District of Oklahoma and Brian Kuester of the Eastern District of Oklahoma, along with Principal Chief David Hill of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation, made the announcement.
“The first step in achieving justice for missing and murdered Native Americans was acknowledging the injustice of any historical indifference to or neglect of these tragic cases. Now, it is time for action to tackle this crisis head-on,” Shores said.
“I am proud to partner with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Cherokee Nation to announce the first of its kind pilot project to develop and implement protocols and community action plans for missing and murdered indigenous people cases.”
Oklahoma’s U.S. attorneys are the first to launch the pilot project. Five other U.S. attorneys’ offices are slated to do so at later dates. Lessons learned from the pilot project will be used to improve the draft guides for developing Tribal Community Response Plans before they are used in states across the country.
“We are unquestionably at our strongest when partnering with agencies and tribes working toward our shared goal, and that is enhancing public safety and protection for those who need it most,” Hill said.
“Unfortunately, we know all too well the challenges we face and the trends we must reverse regarding missing and murdered indigenous people. We feel these types of collaborations, in which our input is sought and utilized to craft culturally specific guidelines, are the best path forward, and we can’t wait to get started.”
“Today’s new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Pilot Program is an important partnership with the United States Department of Justice, and will further a goal that we all share: to protect Cherokees on the reservation and bring missing Cherokees home to their families and communities,” Hoskin said.
“When one of our Cherokee citizens is hurt or missing, it’s an emergency. And now this pilot program will help pool our focus and resources on these cases with immediate, coordinated and professional response plans.”
Featured video: Concerns for health care personnel during pandemic
Gallery: Photographers find colors of fall foliage around Tulsa
Fall Foliage
Fall foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Fall Foliage
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!