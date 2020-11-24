Missing and murdered Native Americans the focus of new federal-tribal project

“I am proud to partner with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Cherokee Nation to announce the first of its kind pilot project to develop and implement protocols and community action plans for missing and murdered indigenous people cases.”

Oklahoma’s U.S. attorneys are the first to launch the pilot project. Five other U.S. attorneys’ offices are slated to do so at later dates. Lessons learned from the pilot project will be used to improve the draft guides for developing Tribal Community Response Plans before they are used in states across the country.

“We are unquestionably at our strongest when partnering with agencies and tribes working toward our shared goal, and that is enhancing public safety and protection for those who need it most,” Hill said.

“Unfortunately, we know all too well the challenges we face and the trends we must reverse regarding missing and murdered indigenous people. We feel these types of collaborations, in which our input is sought and utilized to craft culturally specific guidelines, are the best path forward, and we can’t wait to get started.”