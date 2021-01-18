Mid-term adjustments take big slice out of Wagoner, Coweta school budgets

Midterm adjustments for Oklahoma schools have been announced, and Wagoner and Coweta schools are both taking a substantial hit due in part to an increase in ad valorem growth.

Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said Wagoner Public Schools took a mid-term cut of $512,000.

“It was slightly more than anticipated, but we will absorb the loss this year like we do any other year,” Harris noted. “We have a healthy carry-over fund along with the federal government providing us with CARES money which will offset our mid-term loss.”

The superintendent said WPS received $640,000 in the first round distribution of CARES money. He anticipates the district will receive $2.6 million in the second round.

For Coweta Schools, Chief Financial Officer Brad Tackett said the mid-term adjustment is down “quite a bit more” than what he anticipated it would. Coweta’s cut was $900,000, on top of the $300,000-plus cut they came into the year with.