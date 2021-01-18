Mid-term adjustments take big slice out of Wagoner, Coweta school budgets

Midterm adjustments for Oklahoma schools have been announced, and Wagoner and Coweta schools are both taking a substantial hit due in part to an increase in ad valorem growth.
Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said Wagoner Public Schools took a mid-term cut of $512,000.
“It was slightly more than anticipated, but we will absorb the loss this year like we do any other year,” Harris noted. “We have a healthy carry-over fund along with the federal government providing us with CARES money which will offset our mid-term loss.”
The superintendent said WPS received $640,000 in the first round distribution of CARES money. He anticipates the district will receive $2.6 million in the second round.
For Coweta Schools, Chief Financial Officer Brad Tackett said the mid-term adjustment is down “quite a bit more” than what he anticipated it would. Coweta’s cut was $900,000, on top of the $300,000-plus cut they came into the year with.
“I knew $400,000 to $500,000 was coming through, but what I didn’t pick up on is our ad valorem picked up quite a bit,” Tackett told the Coweta Board of Education on Jan. 11. “Gone are the days of old where that (money) set aside is out there and at mid-term you get a bump, even if ad valorem is growing. It changed dramatically this year.
“The virtual and charter schools had a mass exodus of public school kids come to them. They are still counted in ours (numbers) while counted in theirs. All those are in the formula twice which dramatically shrinks the pool of money out there.”
Tackett said the Coweta district is expected to receive approximately $1.3 million in new stimulus funds which will offset the approximate $1.262 million the district is down from state costs and COVID expenses.
The CFO reported that motor vehicle collections are up and mortgage tax is up quite a bit; therefore, the district is working to get itself at a break even spot.
“My next concern is going into the budget cycle with the state knowing that federal money came in. Will the state still try to hold schools harmless?” Tackett asked. “We won’t know that for a few months.”