Mexican-themed ‘Rojas’ takes ‘Nate’s’ place in Wagoner

Nathaniel Rojas didn’t want to open a Mexican restaurant because he thought there were too many in town. That is until he opened a restaurant with a giant menu, and tacos were his biggest seller.

“Rojas” officially opens at the famous “Pink House” on Thursday, May 26 at 804 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner. Just a week prior, the historic house was home to Nate’s Restaurant. Nathaniel "Nate" Rojas is the owner. He used his nickname as the name of his first restaurant, and now he’s using his last name for his second venture.

Nate likes to keep it simple — and pay attention to the numbers.

“When we first opened, we thought people were tired of hamburgers and Mexican food,” Rojas said. “They turned out being the biggest menu items that we were selling.”

Authentic Mexican food is going to be the staple of “Rojas.” His family runs deep in making quality Mexican dishes, passed on from generations. The menu at “Rojas” will almost primarily be authentic, Mexican food imported from Chiapas — a southern Mexican state bordering Guatemala.

“That’s what is going to make us different from everyone else in town,” he said.

“Nates” officially opened in November 2021 after Wagoner’s “Pink House” sat vacant for a number of years. It was labeled as a country diner, with a large menu and multiple tables on the inside and outside. On Thursday’s, they served red tacos called, “rojas tacos.” Once that homegrown food item got added to the menu, Thursday’s went from their slowest day to their busiest.

From there, Nate decided it was time to capitalize on what he and family do best: Mexican. “Rojas” was born.

“We threw so much away at the old restaurant with our big menu, except the Mexican food,” Rojas said.

The building, built in 1906 in Indian Territory, is on the Oklahoma Historical Society registrar. Prior to “Nate’s,” it was a restaurant specializing in juicy, home-cooked steaks. Rojas doesn’t plan to do any extensive remodeling on the inside to keep its historic feel. He may do some tweaks here and there to differentiate it between the ambiance of “Nate’s and “Rojas.”

“Rojas” will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesday.

