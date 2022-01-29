Mental health first aid training offered at Wagoner hospital

Wagoner Community Hospital and the Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium has partnered with the Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action, or DCCCA, to provide free Adult Mental Health First Aid Training.

The first class will be a virtual, and is scheduled for Feb. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with some pre-work required. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches others to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders, staff said.

The training gives participants the skills they need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis, staff said.

Mental Health First Aid takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder, or (SUD).