Meet Brooklyn Spencer, Porter's senior FFA exhibitor

Brooklyn Spencer is the only Porter senior to submit a response.
Name: Brooklyn Spencer
School: Porter Consolidated High School
Parents: Sam and Bonnie Spencer
Years in 4-H/FFA: 5 years
SAE Project: Beef Entrepreneurship and Paid Placement
FFA and/or 4H Awards and Achievements: Key’s 4H Cattle Grading 1st place team, 3rd high individual State 4-H Meat Judging Contest, 1st place team State 4-H Meat Judging Contest, Star Discovery Award, 2nd place team Reasons National Western 4-H Meat Judging Team, 4th place team National Western Meat Judging Team, 1st place team State FFA Meat Judging Contest, High individual Cameron’s Interscholastic FFA Meat Judging Contest, 2nd high individual NEO Interscholastic FFA Meat Judging Contest, National FFA Meat Judging Gold Emblem Team, 10th high individual National FFA Meat Judging Contest
Extracurricular Activities: Softball, Basketball, Football Manager, National Honor Society President, SWAT, Student Council and Concurrent Enrollment
What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? Such a simple question, but only a complex answer. There is no word that could describe what this great organization means to me. Over the last five years, FFA has not only helped me find my voice, but it has taught me life skills that I wouldn’t have learned if I hadn’t stepped into Mr. Criner’s AG class. FFA means more than just progress and unity. It’s the feeling you get when you put the blue jacket on. I can only speak for myself, but in the corduroy, I feel powerful. I feel the need to lead others around me and I am more determined than ever to leave a positive and lasting impact on young students. My days with Porter, Oklahoma, might be coming to an end, but what FFA and Mr. Criner has taught me will continue for the rest of my life.
Future Plans: After graduation this May, I will be furthering my education on an agricultural scholarship to Eastern Oklahoma State College where I will be double majoring in agricultural sciences and pre-nursing. After two years at Eastern, I will transfer to Oklahoma State University to finish my bachelor’s degree in nursing.