Meet Brooklyn Spencer, Porter's senior FFA exhibitor

What does the FFA and/or 4-H program mean to you? Such a simple question, but only a complex answer. There is no word that could describe what this great organization means to me. Over the last five years, FFA has not only helped me find my voice, but it has taught me life skills that I wouldn’t have learned if I hadn’t stepped into Mr. Criner’s AG class. FFA means more than just progress and unity. It’s the feeling you get when you put the blue jacket on. I can only speak for myself, but in the corduroy, I feel powerful. I feel the need to lead others around me and I am more determined than ever to leave a positive and lasting impact on young students. My days with Porter, Oklahoma, might be coming to an end, but what FFA and Mr. Criner has taught me will continue for the rest of my life.