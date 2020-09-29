MedWise joins Coweta Chamber of Commerce

MedWise, a healthcare venture that is a wholly owned subsidiary of QuikTrip, opened its first clinic in Coweta on Sept. 15. In doing so, the business joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to the community with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.
The business is located at 11495 S. State Hwy. 51 and features five exam rooms, a treatment room and an occupational medicine area.
Dr. Patrick Aguilar is the MedWise Chief Medical Officer. He said the company’s intention is to bring a patient-centered approach to healthcare that focuses on convenience, accessibility and a positive experience.
“We believe the principles that have helped QuikTrip be a success in the last six decades are things that healthcare sorely needs. We’re interested in applying those principles,” Dr. Aguilar said. “MedWise was launched to imagine health from the perspective of our patients and create an improved healthcare experience.”
The business brings a comprehensive range of clinical services, including basic preventive care and management of acute problems.
“We believe there is an important role for the relationships patients form with primary care physicians and know that life threatening problems are best treated in emergency rooms,” Dr. Aguilar continued. “That said, we want to be available for the cuts, breaks, bruises and illnesses that we all experience from time to time.”
From sports or employment physicals and flu shots to some sutures or antibiotics, MedWise can provide excellent care that is convenient, accessible and friendly.
“We have a team of clinical and customer service experts who are eager to meet the healthcare needs of the community,” Dr. Aguilar said.
Dr. Dennis Blackstad is the physician lead for the Coweta clinic.
While the MedWise facility is comfortable and inviting, the staff is also happy to offer digital health options as well as curbside service for patients who would rather wait in their car.
MedWise plans to expand broadly throughout the Tulsa area in the next year. One of those facilities is currently under construction in Wagoner.
“We are especially excited to be starting in Coweta, a community that has been exceptionally friendly since we broke ground,” the CMO said. “Through our relationship with the chamber of commerce, we are confident that we will add value for the community. We look forward to meeting everyone.”
MedWise is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To learn more, call 918-727-2780 or go online to www.medwiseuc.com.
