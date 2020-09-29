MedWise joins Coweta Chamber of Commerce

From sports or employment physicals and flu shots to some sutures or antibiotics, MedWise can provide excellent care that is convenient, accessible and friendly.

“We have a team of clinical and customer service experts who are eager to meet the healthcare needs of the community,” Dr. Aguilar said.

Dr. Dennis Blackstad is the physician lead for the Coweta clinic.

While the MedWise facility is comfortable and inviting, the staff is also happy to offer digital health options as well as curbside service for patients who would rather wait in their car.

MedWise plans to expand broadly throughout the Tulsa area in the next year. One of those facilities is currently under construction in Wagoner.

“We are especially excited to be starting in Coweta, a community that has been exceptionally friendly since we broke ground,” the CMO said. “Through our relationship with the chamber of commerce, we are confident that we will add value for the community. We look forward to meeting everyone.”

MedWise is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To learn more, call 918-727-2780 or go online to www.medwiseuc.com.

