Medicaid agency moves forward with privatized managed care on 5-4 vote

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s actuary set the payment rates on the assumption that inpatient care will be reduced by 40% while behavioral health will be reduced by 20% in the first year, she said.

“This is untenable during a pandemic when Oklahomans are struggling with isolation, depression and joblessness,” Harrison said.

She noted that the move toward a $2 billion contract was made without legislative involvement, and she said it will enrich shareholders at the expense of patients and providers.

Debra Billingsley, Oklahoma Pharmacists Association executive director, said the managed care model has been criticized for failing to reduce costs and provide better patient outcomes. She said managed care will push mail-order prescriptions and send millions of dollars out of state, eliminating pharmacies in the state.

Dr. Woody G. Jenkins of Stillwater, representing the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state previously implemented a managed care model that resulted in hundreds of health care practitioners opting out of a failed system.

“This caused an access-to-care crisis for our most vulnerable population,” Jenkins said.