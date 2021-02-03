Medicaid agency moves forward with privatized managed care on 5-4 vote

OKLAHOMA CITY — A divided Oklahoma Health Care Authority voted to push forward with moving the state’s Medicaid program to privatized managed care from fee-for-service.
The initiative is backed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Several lawmakers and health care providers oppose privatizing Medicaid.
The state expects to spend more than $2 billion on the initial effort.
“Our state is stuck near the bottom of the list in almost every health outcome,” Stitt said. “Oklahomans hired me to bring a fresh set of eyes to all areas of state government, and as governor, I can’t stand by and continue with business as usual when the system isn’t working.
“Moving to a managed care model will deliver better health care for Oklahomans and provide the cost certainty needed to protect our investment in other priorities like education and transportation.”
Stitt appointees make up a majority of the Health Care Authority board, and efforts to table the agenda items failed. All secured approval by a vote of 5-4 last week.
“It is said that this proposal shifts the risk off the state in favor of managed care companies,” said Sandra Harrison, Oklahoma Hospital Association vice president of regulatory and legal affairs, “while in reality this proposal shifts the risk to patients, health care providers and hospitals.”
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s actuary set the payment rates on the assumption that inpatient care will be reduced by 40% while behavioral health will be reduced by 20% in the first year, she said.
“This is untenable during a pandemic when Oklahomans are struggling with isolation, depression and joblessness,” Harrison said.
She noted that the move toward a $2 billion contract was made without legislative involvement, and she said it will enrich shareholders at the expense of patients and providers.
Debra Billingsley, Oklahoma Pharmacists Association executive director, said the managed care model has been criticized for failing to reduce costs and provide better patient outcomes. She said managed care will push mail-order prescriptions and send millions of dollars out of state, eliminating pharmacies in the state.
Dr. Woody G. Jenkins of Stillwater, representing the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state previously implemented a managed care model that resulted in hundreds of health care practitioners opting out of a failed system.
“This caused an access-to-care crisis for our most vulnerable population,” Jenkins said.
Managed care is marked by red tape and delayed payments, he said, adding that proceeding with managed care will worsen an access-to-care crisis that especially plagues rural parts of the state.
Board members also discussed the possibility of seeking an opinion from Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter concerning the powers and authority of the board. The action was not taken up; it was not on the agenda.
