Med Pharm receives Business Partner Appreciation Award in Coweta: ‘We are a no-kill shelter because of you’

“So, we are very very proud of this award. We opened a little over three years ago. Our relationship with the Coweta Police Department was probably not the best￼. I think there were pre-conceived thoughts on each side. But we’ve come a LONG way!￼ Tonight Chief Bell and officer Phyllis Ezell presented us this Business partner appreciation award. Phyllis said thanks to the cooperation between the city of Coweta and Med Pharm, coweta shelter is officially a no kill shelter ! We plan on keeping it that way! We could not do this without our customers. We couldn’t do it without you. When you shop at Med Pharm , we promise to be good stewards with your money. You can shop anywhere and we know it. Thank you thank you thank you each and every person that has been through the door and purchased products from us. To hear that any shelter in the state of Oklahoma is no kill, is pretty much a miracle.￼￼ But this goes further than that. Working with the city to save puppies and remove the stigma over marijuana. Who would’ve thunk it?”