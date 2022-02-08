Med Pharm receives Business Partner Appreciation Award in Coweta: ‘We are a no-kill shelter because of you’

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell and Coweta Animal Control Officer Phyllis Ezell presented Med Pharm with the 2021 Business Partner Appreciation Award for providing donations to make Coweta’s animal shelter a no-kill shelter.
“This means everything to us,” said co-owner Denise Mink at Monday’s Coweta City Council Meeting.
Med Pharm, at 24683 E. OK- 51 in Broken Arrow, donates 30 percent of all proceeds to help build no-kill animal shelters, according to their website. Now they can officially say that Coweta, a city they partner with and have learned to love, is one of those shelters.
“You all have done so much for our shelter,” Ezell said. “You all have helped me transform it and maintain it without even asking. It’s a no-kill shelter because of you.”
Chief Bell echoed Ezell’s remarks.
“This couple made a promise that when they started their business in town, they would do more than just run a business. They wanted to help the animals,” Bell said. “We are considered a no-kill shelter because of this couple right here. That means a lot to me. Killing animals is not something that I would want to do.”
Med Pharm released a statement on their Facebook page minutes after the meeting.
“So, we are very very proud of this award. We opened a little over three years ago. Our relationship with the Coweta Police Department was probably not the best￼. I think there were pre-conceived thoughts on each side. But we’ve come a LONG way!￼ Tonight Chief Bell and officer Phyllis Ezell presented us this Business partner appreciation award. Phyllis said thanks to the cooperation between the city of Coweta and Med Pharm, coweta shelter is officially a no kill shelter ! We plan on keeping it that way! We could not do this without our customers. We couldn’t do it without you. When you shop at Med Pharm , we promise to be good stewards with your money. You can shop anywhere and we know it. Thank you thank you thank you each and every person that has been through the door and purchased products from us. To hear that any shelter in the state of Oklahoma is no kill, is pretty much a miracle.￼￼ But this goes further than that. Working with the city to save puppies and remove the stigma over marijuana. Who would’ve thunk it?”