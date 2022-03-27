Measures, not men: Market President explains vision for historic Wagoner bank after transition

When Jake Dwyer visited the Wagoner Historical Museum for the first time, he came across a 131-year-old, Wagoner Times newspaper. One article in particular was written by Rev. T.H. Tyson, and the headline read, “Measures — not men.”

That headline, published Oct. 23, 1891, stuck with Dwyer — the new, Market President of the Blue Sky Bank branch in Wagoner; except most people are familiar with it as The American Bank. Blue Sky Bank, established in Pawhuska in 1905, bought the historic, downtown bank building in late-2021 and converted operations.

Dwyer is new to town, coming from RCB Bank in Coweta. Since his new work home is stapled as Wagoner’s first brick business building, he felt obligated to do some research. While in the midst of knowledge-gathering at the museum, there was something about that particular headline that resonated with him.

“I took it as ‘measures’ being a synonym for ‘mission’ or ‘goal’ and ‘men’ being a synonym for ‘men and women’ or ‘mankind,’” Dwyer, 31, explained. “There is no one man or woman that is more important than the overall mission or goal for Wagoner's community.”

Small words, big meaning, he thought. Now it’s his banking mantra for Wagoner.

The American Bank, on 201 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner, was built in 1895 by Samuel S. Cobb, a postmaster, to be used for his drug store, according to the National Register of Historic Places. Old-timers may still refer to it as the “Cobb Building.” It’s been home to grocery stores, attorneys, a feed store, and of course, multiple banks. Since the early eighties, it served as the locally owned and operated, ‘The American Bank’ of Wagoner.

Blue Sky Bank purchased the building in December of 2021, thus making way for a transition. According to Blue Sky’s website, very little changes are in store for customers until the summer of 2022. That’s when the bank’s systems will merge. Customers will be issued new ATM cards, and everyone will gain access to Blue Sky Bank’s digital platform, which includes a mobile banking app and access to all seven of their other locations. Customers will also need to update their auto drafts and be vigilant about making sure their contact information is correct. All checks will continue to work even when the system’s merge in the summer.

Despite Blue Sky Bank being slightly bigger than The American Bank, with a total of seven locations in Tulsa, Pawhuska, Cleveland, Cushing, and San Antonio, Texas, the company stresses: “We care deeply about these communities and invest in them with resources like philanthropic efforts, small business lending, and volunteer work. We’ll be doing the same in Wagoner.”

Dwyer knows a thing or two about community.

Going on 10 years in the banking profession, he got his feet wet in Gore, Okla. as a full-time college student. He also worked Monday through Thursday at a local gas station, Rainbow Mart, followed by Friday through Sunday at Strayhorn Marina on Lake Tenkiller. He’d also drive up to Braggs, Okla. for a couple hours every day and train police K-9 officers. He did all of that while having full custody of his nine-year-old brother. Despite the grind, his sights on banking were clear.

He met a banker, and soon-to-be mentor, by the name of Barbara Lemon at Armstrong Bank through his gas station gig. Lemon referred Dwyer to Armstrong Bank in Vian, Okla. to be a teller, but he was turned down. Lemon continued pushing for Dwyer, and eventually he landed a job as a teller at Armstrong Bank in Muskogee. His role only grew from there; to vault, ATMS, loans, and checking and savings accounts. He eventually progressed to Firstar Bank in Muskogee as a loan officer.

Most recently, Dwyer become a familiar face in the Coweta community. He was recruited by RCB Bank as a Loan Officer, tasked with opening a new branch. While there, he became president of the Coweta Chamber of Commerce — a position he’s still proud to hold while in Wagoner — and has been a member of multiple other organizations.

All of that to say: Most, if not all, of the employees at The American Bank will remain despite the transition. One woman has been there for 42 years. Dwyer is the only new guy on the block.

However, before accepting the position at the end of January 2022, he wanted to make sure one thing was certain: Blue Sky’s presence will not only create a banking atmosphere for the people of Wagoner, but for everyone in Wagoner County.

“To me that was very important — were they willing to drag their circle to Wagoner and Coweta? I’ve spent so much time in that Coweta community. I didn’t want to leave Coweta. I wanted to add Wagoner, and be involved with both. I want to make a positive impact for both communities.”

The building is impressive in itself. Almost unmissable in downtown Wagoner with its castle-like structure, it’s still equipped with original vaults on the inside, historic teller stands, ballroom-style flooring on the upstairs and immaculate, Victorian offices overlooking Main and Cherokee. It looks almost entirely like it did in the late 20th century. Many agree its historic nature is what keep its elegance alive.

Dwyer’s vision is to make it a destination place for Wagoner, not just a bank. The opportunities are endless.

“My ultimate goal is to not step on anyone’s toes, but to contribute to this community and the downtown,” Dwyer said. “Banking is a whole lot of numbers, but it’s more about people than numbers.”

