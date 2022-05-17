ME report reveals Wagoner woman found burned on Thanksgiving was accidental

The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner’s office revealed that Jessica Ruth Webb, 42, from Wagoner, died accidently via thermal burn injuries on Thanksgiving evening in 2021.

A complete external physical examination was given, including jaw, neck, arms and legs. Noted ‘significant observations and injury documentations’ include complications of thermal burn injuries. According to the ME report, that finding is enough to determine her probable cause of death as ‘complications of thermal burn injuries.’

Other significant conditions contributing to Webb’s death include pneumonia, diffuse alveolar damage, acute kidney failure and lactic acidosis, according to the report. None of these conditions result in the underlying cause given.

According to the ME report, Webb was homeless at the time.

Wagoner officers found her severely burned at 511 W. Cherokee Street in Wagoner on Nov. 25, 2021 — a wooded area with a concrete slab and partial walls behind AutoZone, according to Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley. She was immediately transported by City of Wagoner Emergency Management to Hillcrest Media Center where she was pronounced dead on Dec. 11, 2021.

Webb’s family said Jessica would often hang out in the area where she was found burned, and take clothes to the homeless.

