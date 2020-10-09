McDugle to hold study on death penalty procedures

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, will hold an interim study next week focusing on death penalty practices and procedures.

The study will be held before the House Public Safety Committee. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and is scheduled to run until noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Room 206 at the state Capitol.

"The majority of Oklahoman's agree with having the death penalty as an option,” McDugle said. “I just want to make sure when we start the death penalty again that we are properly trained and that each individual we put to death is guilty and deserving.

“Some of those on death row have new evidence in their cases since 2015. We want to make sure all new evidence is looked at before we send someone to the chamber."

Speaking on death penalty cases in Oklahoma will be:

Don Knight, attorney for death row inmate Richard Glossip;

Craig Sutter, executive director of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System;

Christy Shepherd with the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission, and

Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County public defender