McDonald's employee in Wagoner honored for his military service

Veterans Day has evolved since the end of World War I.

Sure, there are the usual parades. In Oklahoma, high school football played games on Nov. 11 no matter what day of the week the holiday fell on. That has long since stopped unless the Veterans Day is a Friday.

Now, the business sector, American Legion and VFW have continued a tradition of honoring the vets in some way or fashion with a breakfast, luncheon or special tribute at work.

McDonald’s restaurants have joined that remembrance.

If you are a veteran, even a reserve veteran, you came to work with a special pin noting your service.

Wagoner had one such veteran in Elza Sallee.

Sallee was part of the 92nd Alpha automated logistics. He joined the Army in 1999 and completed his time in 2007.

He had training stations in southern California, Virginia, Germany and later was deployed to Kuwait for 18 months in Feb. 2003.

McDonald’s has given this hard-working veteran a shot at a career in the company, too.

“The sky’s the limit,” Sallee said while waiting for two of kids to join him for the start of the late afternoon/night shift at the Wagoner McDonald’s.

“He’s first assistant manager here,” said General Manager Katrina Hendrix. “He’s a very hard worker always and determined to learn new things and grow in the company.”

Like any military veteran, Sallee doesn’t need to be told twice to do a job. A prime example happened while chatting with this reporter.

Sallee watched one customer get his order filled. He also noticed the container holding the large French order was not quite full.

He told the customer to hold up for just a second and took the container back to the fry station and topped off the box.

It was no big deal. No need to yell. Just do the job that needs to done and get to the next customer.

Sallee’s two other kids arrived. Breanna Staples, who is a manager in training and Bryan Staples, who is a crew trainee. Sallee’s other child used to work there, but moved away for other employment.

Sallee’s military training carries through his work, but on this Veteran’s Day, McDonald’s put a spotlight on one of its own in a small, but special way.