Master Gardener: Like 'crape murder,' deep freeze took a toll on crapemyrtles. Here are ideas for replacements

There are still no signs of life on my crapemyrtles. I was thinking of planting something else where the crapemyrtles used to be. What would you suggest? — DS

This is a dilemma facing many homeowners in northeast Oklahoma. We love our crapemyrtles. They are easy to grow, and you end up with a beautiful flowering shrub. But for those of us whose crapemyrtles either look terrible or are showing no signs of life, we have some decisions to make.

Do we replace the dead crapemyrtles with new ones or do we plant something else? I would suggest we don’t give up on our favorite shrub. However, there are a lot of options for those of you who want to switch teams.

If you want to replace your dead crapemyrtles with new crapemyrtles, now is the perfect time. While most shrubs do best when planted in the fall, crapemyrtles are one of the few that thrive when planted in the summer. June, July, August and even September are the best months to plant new crapemyrtles. They love the heat, and the warm soil promotes root growth. When crapemyrtles are planted in the fall, they can dehydrate and die during the winter because they were not able to develop a healthy root system. So, if you want to stay the course with crapemyrtles, now is the perfect time to plant.