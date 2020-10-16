 Skip to main content
Masons donate funds to Wagoner Rose Garden Club

Masons to Rose Garden Club

Wagoner Rose Garden Club President Michelle Hayes-Herrel, center, accepts a contribution from Wagoner Masonic Lodge Worshipful aster Jamie Fulk, right, in support of the club's recent fundraising efforts. Joining them are fellow Mason Roy Nichols and ladies in the garden club.

 PROVIDED

The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary when it comes to fundraising for non-profit organizations. Yet a constant support for local groups comes from Wagoner Masonic Lodge No.98.

This week the lodge presented a check to the Wagoner Rose Garden Club to match funds raised through their recent yard tour and craft and plant sale.

All monies generated by Rose Garden Club activities are in turn given back to the community to support local charities.

“We would like to thank those who provided their yards for the tour, including Darrel and Joh Morgan, James and Kay Jennings, Susan and Doug Tennant, Roy and Kathy Nichols and John and Barbie Chandler,” Rose Garden Club member Paula Templeton said.

