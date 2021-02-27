March 12 is deadline to register or make voter info changes before April 6 elections

Wagoner County residents have until March 12 to register to vote or make any changes to their existing voter registration information for the upcoming April 6 General Election.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot is March 30 and can be done online at www.elections.ok.gov.
Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said absentee ballot requirements in 2020 that allowed for a temporary verification option due to the COVID-19 pandemic have now expired.
Voters who request absentee ballots will receive updated absentee ballot instructions with their balloting material and should read them thoroughly before placing their ballot in the mail.
Call said that “standard” absentee ballot affidavits are required to be notarized. “Physically incapacitated” absentee ballot affidavits must have the voter’s signature witnessed by two people.
Early voting will take place April 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wagoner County Election Board Office, located at 208 N. Lee Ave. in Wagoner.
Election Day will take place April 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The voting location for reach voter is listed on the back of their voter registration card.
Residents are encouraged to contact the election board if a new card is needed.
A total of 35 candidates filed for municipal office positions in Coweta, Wagoner, Okay and Porter.
All registered voters must reside within the city limits of the municipality of which they are eligible to vote to cast their ballot.
In Coweta, Ward 3 incumbent Shorty Chance will face challenger Maureen Stegge, while Ward 4 incumbent Logan Brown will face challenger Kyle Gilbert. At-Large incumbent Randy Woodward will face Sonia Mullis. All positions are four-year terms.
In Wagoner, Ward 1 incumbent Marvin Stanley will face challengers Eric Lemley, Michael Scroggins and Patrick Sampson. In Ward 2, incumbent Phillip Sullivan will face Teresa Potts and Gayla Wright. Ward 4 incumbent Steven Rhoden will face challenger Kevin Higginbottom.
Ward 3 incumbent Larry Abernathy had no challengers and will remain in his position.
All Ward positions are two-year terms.
Wagoner Treasurer Donna Jones drew no challengers and will remain in her position for another four-year term.
In Porter, Whitney Littlefield, Wayne Collins, Clifford Marshall Jr. and Sharon Payne will compete to fill two, four-year trustee positions. Bradah Littlefield, Ryan Moore, Steve Dickey and Sammy Joe Hendrix will compete to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.
Porter Town Clerk and Treasurer Shirley Liles Herring did not draw a challenger and will complete another four-year term.
In Okay, incumbents Bradley A. Matthews and Wesley Hardy will compete against challengers Kala King, Chris Randell, Joseph Ashley and Billy Sims to fill two, four-year trustee positions.
Incumbents Angelia Lemons and Dale W. Stephenson will also compete with challenger Barb Hill to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.
Only one school board election will take place on April 6.
Tamera R. Belvin and Alish Phelps will run against one another for Seat 1 on the Wagoner Board of Education. Tresa Petre currently holds the position, but did not file for re-election. Voters must reside within the Wagoner Public Schools district to be eligible to vote.
Ryan Fankhauser will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education, while Nick Davis will begin his third term with the Okay School Board as president.
In Porter, there were no candidates for Seat 1 and the board will appoint a new member in April. That individual will serve until the next election in 2022.
Porter Superintendent Charles McMahan said incumbent Brian Jones chose not to seek re-election after serving on the board for more than 20 years.