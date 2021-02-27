March 12 is deadline to register or make voter info changes before April 6 elections

Porter Town Clerk and Treasurer Shirley Liles Herring did not draw a challenger and will complete another four-year term.

In Okay, incumbents Bradley A. Matthews and Wesley Hardy will compete against challengers Kala King, Chris Randell, Joseph Ashley and Billy Sims to fill two, four-year trustee positions.

Incumbents Angelia Lemons and Dale W. Stephenson will also compete with challenger Barb Hill to fill two, two-year unexpired trustee positions. Positions do not require a majority vote, but will be decided by the top two receiving the most votes.

Only one school board election will take place on April 6.

Tamera R. Belvin and Alish Phelps will run against one another for Seat 1 on the Wagoner Board of Education. Tresa Petre currently holds the position, but did not file for re-election. Voters must reside within the Wagoner Public Schools district to be eligible to vote.

Ryan Fankhauser will retain his seat for a second term with the Coweta Board of Education, while Nick Davis will begin his third term with the Okay School Board as president.

In Porter, there were no candidates for Seat 1 and the board will appoint a new member in April. That individual will serve until the next election in 2022.

Porter Superintendent Charles McMahan said incumbent Brian Jones chose not to seek re-election after serving on the board for more than 20 years.