Mandy Lawson, of Coweta, accepted in OSU College of Veterinary Medicine

Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine officially welcomed the class of 2025 at an Induction Ceremony held on Aug. 13 in the McKnight Center located on the OSU Stillwater campus.

Among the 106 new veterinary students was Mandy Lawson of Coweta.

Lawson holds a BS degree in Animal Science/Pre-Vet from Oklahoma State University. Mills earned a BS degree in Zoology also from Oklahoma State University. She is the daughter of Mary and Scott Mills of Muskogee County.

“We are delighted to welcome the class in person,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary college. “These students will join second and third year veterinary students in our recently dedicated Roger J. Panciera Education Center, a state-of-the-art classroom building equipped with the latest technology and equipment to provide a great learning environment for our students and our faculty.”

Oklahoma State University veterinary graduates are well prepared for the many career options that a veterinary degree offers whether in private practice, the pharmaceutical industry, military service, academia or comparative biomedical research, the university said.

The class of 2025 is comprised of 13 males and 93 females. Fifty-eight are Oklahoma residents and 48 represent the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.