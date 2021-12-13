Man suspected of shooting Coweta Kum & Go clerk arrested

The lone suspect accused of shooting a Kum & Go convenience store clerk five times in November has been arrested, according to the Coweta Police Department.
Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said Ellic Hayden, 27, turned himself in to the Tulsa Police Department on Sunday.
Hayden is currently at the Wagoner County Jail.
The clerk in this incident survived.
There will be a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Coweta City Hall with more information.
