Man suspected of shooting Coweta Kum & Go clerk arrested
Man suspected of shooting Coweta Kum & Go clerk arrested

  Updated
Suspect in armed robbery

Ellic Hayden, a suspect in the Kum & Go armed robbery case last month, turned himself into TPD on Sunday, Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said.

 Courtesy: Coweta Police

Related: Coweta police name lone suspect in Kum & Go armed robbery

The lone suspect accused of shooting a Kum & Go convenience store clerk five times in November has been arrested, according to the Coweta Police Department. 

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell said Ellic Hayden, 27, turned himself in to the Tulsa Police Department on Sunday.

Suspect

Ellic Hayden is currently at the Wagoner County Jail, Coweta police said.

Hayden is currently at the Wagoner County Jail.

The clerk in this incident survived.

There will be a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Coweta City Hall with more information.

