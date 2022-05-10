Man steals fishing equipment from Wagoner County marina

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a larceny suspect after surveillance video shows a man stealing fishing equipment from Long Bay Marina in the Taylor’s Ferry area of Wagoner.

The crime happened on May 4, 2022 at about 9:15 p.m., deputies said.

According to the recorded video, the man appears to be middle-aged and wearing a red or pink hat, ski mask, gray jacket and khaki pants. The man pulled up to the marina gate, walked through and stole fishing equipment before walking back to his car, deputies said.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public if they see that person to contact them at 918-485-3124 and reference case number 22-0691. The public can also anonymously report any information to the sheriff’s office using their tip line at www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.