Man sentenced in Wagoner County drug-related case

A man driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on Oklahoma 16 near Okay in late December who crashed while eluding law enforcement has been sentenced in federal court.

Pablo Geovanni Aguirre-Rodriguez, 37, of El Salvador, was sentenced to 72 months’ of imprisonment and four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal re-entry of previously removed alien.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations.

The indictment alleged that on or around Dec. 19, 2019, Aguirre-Rodriguez knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.

The indictment also alleged that the defendant, an alien, was found in the United States after having been removed around April 10, 2013 near Phoenix, Ariz. He did not have express consent of the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the U.S.