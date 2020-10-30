 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced in Wagoner County drug-related case

Man sentenced in Wagoner County drug-related case

{{featured_button_text}}
PabloGeovanniAguirreRodriguez

Aguirre- Rodriguez

 Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

A man driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on Oklahoma 16 near Okay in late December who crashed while eluding law enforcement has been sentenced in federal court.

Pablo Geovanni Aguirre-Rodriguez, 37, of El Salvador, was sentenced to 72 months’ of imprisonment and four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal re-entry of previously removed alien.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations.

The indictment alleged that on or around Dec. 19, 2019, Aguirre-Rodriguez knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.

The indictment also alleged that the defendant, an alien, was found in the United States after having been removed around April 10, 2013 near Phoenix, Ariz. He did not have express consent of the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the U.S.

“The defendant, while in this country unlawfully, was in the business of dealing methamphetamine,” U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said in a release Friday. “Because of the diligent efforts of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, his business here has ended.

“Each time a drug dealer is brought to justice, communities become safer.”

Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HIS’s Dallas field Office said the public safety risk that drug traffickers pose to communities and their consumers is dire.

“Ending the livelihood of these self-serving traffickers is a top priority for Homeland security Investigations and our law enforcement partners worldwide,” Spradlin said. “We will attack these criminal organizations at their core to end the mayhem they cause.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moore is awarded OSU scholarship
News

Moore is awarded OSU scholarship

Hannah Moore of Coweta has been awarded an academic scholarship from the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture. She is a f…

Power outage continues in Wagoner
News

Power outage continues in Wagoner

Crews continue to address a power outage in Wagoner, yet the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and the 911 Call Center continue to be fully operations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News