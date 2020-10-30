Man sentenced in Wagoner County drug-related case

A man driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on Oklahoma 16 near Okay in late December who crashed while eluding law enforcement has been sentenced in federal court.
Pablo Geovanni Aguirre-Rodriguez, 37, of El Salvador, was sentenced to 72 months’ of imprisonment and four years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal re-entry of previously removed alien.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations.
The indictment alleged that on or around Dec. 19, 2019, Aguirre-Rodriguez knowingly and intentionally possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.
The indictment also alleged that the defendant, an alien, was found in the United States after having been removed around April 10, 2013 near Phoenix, Ariz. He did not have express consent of the Secretary of Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the U.S.
“The defendant, while in this country unlawfully, was in the business of dealing methamphetamine,” U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said in a release Friday. “Because of the diligent efforts of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, his business here has ended.
“Each time a drug dealer is brought to justice, communities become safer.”
Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of HIS’s Dallas field Office said the public safety risk that drug traffickers pose to communities and their consumers is dire.
“Ending the livelihood of these self-serving traffickers is a top priority for Homeland security Investigations and our law enforcement partners worldwide,” Spradlin said. “We will attack these criminal organizations at their core to end the mayhem they cause.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!