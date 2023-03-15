Wagoner police arrested a man who was carrying a hatchet outside of the Wagoner police station on Monday, March 6.

Police said 25-year-old Deaundre Hughes was first seen by a dispatcher pacing outside of the station, at East Cherokee Street and South Casaver Ave., at 3:20 p.m.

Two officers went outside to talk to Hughes to try to deescalate the situation. Hughes did not speak and took off his shirt and shoes. He started to approach the officers, coming within 10 feet of them at one point.

One of the officers tased Hughes and he fell to the ground. Officers were able to take the hatchet away and found a small pair of scissors in his other hand.

Police said they also discovered Hughes had smashed the window of a patrol car in the station’s parking lot. However, Chief Bob Haley said he was glad the situation ended without any serious injuries.

“I’m proud of the way the situation was handled yesterday, I’m proud of the result we got,” said Haley.

The Chief added that it was clear that Hughes was having a mental crisis. He says if you are having a mental crisis, go to the hospital or to the police to seek help.

“I would hope they don’t come with a hatchet, but that’s what we’re here for.”

Hughes was taken to the Wagoner County jail where he faces several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury or destruction of property and obstructing an officer.