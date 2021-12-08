 Skip to main content
Make-A-Wish Foundation, Coweta Fire Dept. fulfill child's dream
Make-A-Wish Foundation, Coweta Fire Dept. fulfill child's dream

Carpenter's home gym

Brody Carpenter (center) stands in front of his new home gym that Coweta firefighters put together.

 Courtesy: Debra Blackwell

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Coweta Fire Department came together to help fulfil a child’s dream.

Brody Carpenter, from Coweta, was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in September 2019. He had to travel with his family back and forth between St. Francis Children’s Hospital, and St. Jude’s Children's Hosital in Memphis, TN.

Luckily, he has been cancer free since January 2020.

Through it all, Carpenter always had one wish — and that was to have a home gym so he could work out whenever he wanted.

So, the Coweta Fire Department and Make-A-Wish Oklahoma Chapter got to work and built one for him this year.

gym

Make-A-Wish volunteers and Coweta firefighters build Carpenter's home gym.

“Just watching his eyes light up while we were putting everything together, is the reason we do what we do,” Make-A-With volunteers said.

Carpenter’s mother, Candy, was gracious enough to give up her garage to help make her son's dream come true.

Carpenter uses gym

Carpenter enjoys using his new rowing machine.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation would like to thank the following people:

Jeff Waller, Jeff Beller, Britt Rasmussen, Brian Bell, Mark Milstead, Eric Coates, Eric Denissen, Austin Addington, and Debra and John Blackwell.

