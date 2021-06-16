Luke's BBQ joins Coweta Chamber of Commerce

Mention the words “burnt pork belly ends” and “smoked mac and cheese” and one knows instantly that the conversation is about Luke’s BBQ, a popular local eatery on the outskirts of Coweta at 24767 Oklahoma 51 in Broken Arrow. Those are just two of the many delicious menu items that keep customers coming back for more.

In May, Luke’s BBQ, LLC owners Luke and Amanda Tramel joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce and were welcomed to the organization with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. Several family members and Chamber representatives joined them for the occasion.

Luke Tramel has been cooking barbeque since 1999 when he was working at American Airlines. What began with delivering barbeque to work every Friday turned into weddings, caterings and even competition cooking.

“The next thing you know, I get a call after all those years to see if I would buy Smokin’ Sisters out and ultimately put in a barbeque restaurant,” Tramel explained. “I felt like the Lord led me to do it. I heard His voice along that line, and felt it was my time and His timing for me to do something like this. With that said, here we are!”

Tramel refers to what he does as more of a calling than a job.