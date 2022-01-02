Longtime Wagoner veterinarian calls it quits

It’s hard to miss Larry Peters. He’s usually decked out in a colorful shirt, and more than likely an animal isn’t too far from his reach.

Peters, the owner of Animal Clinic of Wagoner, has decided to call it a run, and retire. His last day was Jan. 1, 2022.

Peters has worked with a plethora of animals is his decades-long service to them, and it certainly isn’t just cats and dogs. Ostriches, foxes, coyotes, beavers and otters even make the list.

In fact, he has volunteered numerous hours at the Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park 'just because.' At one time, he owned an ostrich farm in Guthrie, Okla. He did research for the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Oklahoma City in a previous work-life. Needless to say, his resume is pretty impressive.

“It’s time to pass it on. I’m getting too old,” Peters said. “I have a lot of good clients.”

Peters, form Pryor, has owned the Animal Clinic of Wagoner since 2000. Dr. Kristen Davis, his associate veterinarian, will take over the clinic of roughly eight staff members.