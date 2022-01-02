Longtime Wagoner veterinarian calls it quits

It’s hard to miss Larry Peters. He’s usually decked out in a colorful shirt, and more than likely an animal isn’t too far from his reach.
Peters, the owner of Animal Clinic of Wagoner, has decided to call it a run, and retire. His last day was Jan. 1, 2022.
Peters has worked with a plethora of animals is his decades-long service to them, and it certainly isn’t just cats and dogs. Ostriches, foxes, coyotes, beavers and otters even make the list.
In fact, he has volunteered numerous hours at the Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park 'just because.' At one time, he owned an ostrich farm in Guthrie, Okla. He did research for the Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Oklahoma City in a previous work-life. Needless to say, his resume is pretty impressive.
“It’s time to pass it on. I’m getting too old,” Peters said. “I have a lot of good clients.”
Peters, form Pryor, has owned the Animal Clinic of Wagoner since 2000. Dr. Kristen Davis, his associate veterinarian, will take over the clinic of roughly eight staff members.
Peters took over the clinic in 2000 after his friend, Robert Hughes, passed away from a heart attack in 1999. Hughes and Peters went to veterinary school together in the mid-70’s.
Peters said he will work a day or two a week at the clinic to ensure a smooth transition after Jan. 1. However, he has all the confidence in the world that Davis, and the rest of the staff, have it well under control.
Peters plan to remain in Wagoner so he can be close to Ft. Gibson Lake and continue his love for fishing. When it gets cold in Oklahoma, he said he’ll probably escape to Florida.