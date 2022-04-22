Longtime Coweta hardware store changing ownership

Koweta Hardwre & Lumber, a longtime downtown Coweta staple, is officially changing ownership.

Although the sale is not officially finalized yet, Joey and Kira Varner moved in to the store on April 1. Darryl DeMoss was the previous owner, and he had been there for eight years.

The Varner’s said they are looking to give the store some much-needed upgrades.

DeMoss, who has recently ventured into the construction apartment maintenance business, said it was time to hang up the hat. It was keeping him too busy.

“The store just got to be too much,” he told the Wagoner County American-Tribune.

Koweta Hardware & Lumber is well-known as being the go-to place to get tools, lumber and other household equipment in downtown Coweta. For years, the store has been host to the Coweta Angel Tree — a place to donate Christmas gifts to children and seniors citizens every Christmas season.

According to DeMoss, crews began construction in 1908 and it officially became a store in 1910. It used to be called Coweta Hardware and Tack. According to American-Tribune records, DeMoss purchased the business in 2014 from Bill Gilstrap, who had purchased its predecessor — Morrow Hardware — from long-time business owner, Norma Morrow.

Despite being one of the first businesses to open in Coweta, the original wood floors remain in the building.

The store is located at the corner of Broadway and Sycamore Streets.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.