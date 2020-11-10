Long-time lawmen Elmer Shepherd, Ralph Curry honored

Two men who dedicated the majority of their lives to law enforcement were honored Monday during the Wagoner County Commissioners meeting.

Former Wagoner County Sheriff Elmer Shepherd and former Deputy Ralph Curry were presented with retired badges from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chris Elliott made the presentation.

“Sheriff Shepherd and Deputy Curry are the only two I know of that actually finished out their careers here and are drawing county retirement,” Elliott said. “They are two great, historical lawmen for Wagoner County and I’ve gotten to know both of them over the past four years. We want to honor them for their service to the community.”

Not only were the retirees presented with retired badges, but also with two honorary retired commission cards.

“In Oklahoma, when you physically retire from an agency, you can keep a commission with your agency. It’s an honorary thing,” Elliott noted. “Once a sheriff, always a sheriff – and deputy. We still consider Ralph a county deputy.”

“With these two guys, there is a lot of history and knowledge there,” the sheriff continued. “I still talk to Ralph on a regular basis. He knows a lot of things and a lot of people in this county and he is still involved with the sheriff.