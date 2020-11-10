 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long-time lawmen Elmer Shepherd, Ralph Curry honored

Long-time lawmen Elmer Shepherd, Ralph Curry honored

{{featured_button_text}}
WCSO Honors

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott, right, presents retired Wagoner County Sheriff Elmer Shepherd, center, and retired Deputy Ralph Curry, left, with special badges to commemorate their long careers with the law enforcement agency.

 JEFF HALFACRE, PROVIDED

Two men who dedicated the majority of their lives to law enforcement were honored Monday during the Wagoner County Commissioners meeting.

Former Wagoner County Sheriff Elmer Shepherd and former Deputy Ralph Curry were presented with retired badges from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chris Elliott made the presentation.

“Sheriff Shepherd and Deputy Curry are the only two I know of that actually finished out their careers here and are drawing county retirement,” Elliott said. “They are two great, historical lawmen for Wagoner County and I’ve gotten to know both of them over the past four years. We want to honor them for their service to the community.”

Not only were the retirees presented with retired badges, but also with two honorary retired commission cards.

“In Oklahoma, when you physically retire from an agency, you can keep a commission with your agency. It’s an honorary thing,” Elliott noted. “Once a sheriff, always a sheriff – and deputy. We still consider Ralph a county deputy.”

“With these two guys, there is a lot of history and knowledge there,” the sheriff continued. “I still talk to Ralph on a regular basis. He knows a lot of things and a lot of people in this county and he is still involved with the sheriff.

“The same goes for Sheriff Shepherd. When you have a sheriff question, call Elmer and ask, ‘How would you handle this?’ They are two very honest, honorable and ethical lawmen.”

Shepherd served three terms as Wagoner County Sheriff. He took office in January 1985 and retired in December 1997.

Curry is the first Wagoner County deputy to retire from the county. He served from January 1985 to December 31, 2006.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case
News

Nineteen indicted in federal meth trafficking case

  • Updated

The defendants were part of an alleged drug trafficking organization that prosecutors said was a "major supplier of methamphetamine to Muskogee, Cherokee, and Wagoner counties," according to a news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News