Local fire departments respond to fire at OldTown Bar

Several local fire departments were called on scene to OldTown Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after a fire broke out at the establishment located at 24934 St. Hwy 51.

Wagoner Fire Department Chief Kelly Grooms said the call came in at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“There was smoke coming from every point of the building, heavy smoke, but we did make entry and extinguished the fire,” said Grooms. “It really is up to the insurance company to make the final determination, but I would consider it a total loss. There's quite a bit of fire and smoke damage inside and also quite a bit of water.”

Toppers Fire Department and Whitehorn Fire and Rescue were also on the scene to provide automatic aid, though battling the flames was complicated by subzero temperatures.

“The freezing weather was a problem,” said Grooms. “We had stuff freezing on the trucks. It's a big hassle when you're fighting a fire because if you shut anything down, it freezes. We had some issues with that, but we got the fire put out pretty quick once we made entry into the building.”

Grooms also said that several employees were on site when the fire occurred, but that there were no injuries reported. He also indicated that OldTown Bar owners were not on site at the time.