Local coalition studying opioid and substance abuse disorder seeks community feedback

The Wagoner County Substance Abuse Coalition is now offering interested community members an opportunity to give input on improving prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance abuse disorder and opioid use disorder in Wagoner County.

Those interested in providing feedback can join a Zoom meeting scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

To join, users can type https://creoks.zoom.us/j/8721733890 into their internet browser. A virtual waiting room will accept the user until the host begins the meeting.

Paper surveys and an electronic survey will also soon be made available to the public. For more information, the community can contact Wagoner Community Hospital’s Dr. Suzanne M. Salichs at 918-614-5523.

The effort to solicit feedback is part of a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program Planning Grant that Wagoner Community Hospital received in 2020 from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.