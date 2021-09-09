Local church becomes outlet for veterans needing online VA assistance

“It’s one of the biggest problems we hear veterans complaining about,” said Debbie McGlothlin, a member and volunteer with Cornerstone Church. “We think it would be an awesome thing to offer to the community.”

McGlothlin said several church members are veterans, and this service would be one more way to offer community assistance. It’s something Cornerstore Church always strives to do, she said. Last month, the church organized a 120-bag grocery giveaway. They also offer Wagoner residents job-search and resume writing help.

McGlothlin said she is going to see how the first session goes, but would like to offer the service at least once a month. If more computers are needed in the future, McGlothlin said they’ve received an offer to get more units.

The service would be available for any veteran, she said.

A handful of veterans already expressed interest in the service. The Wagoner Elks Lodge also volunteered to contact different veteran groups, she said.

The Wagoner Elks Lodge received the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 nonprofit of the year award.