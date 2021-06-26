Livesay Orchards in Porter experiencing unprecedented peach shortage

Typically around late June, Livesay Orchards, in Porter, could have 40 different varieties of peaches ready to be sold in the farm market and retail stores. Right now, they have about six.
Livesay Orchards co-owner, Kent Livesay, can only blame one thing: cold temperatures. In particular, the abnormal frost of April 21st.
He said February was particularly colder than usual, as well.
“It’s the first time we’ve had extreme cold in February since 2011,” Livesay said. “This was close to a record late freeze—to have one on the 21st of April, as well. It’s very unusual and rare.”
In layman’s terms, that equates to about a quarter or a half of the amount of peaches they’d typically sell at the farm.
Livesay said the retail farm, on 39232 E 231st St S in Porter, will be the only place they sell peaches this year. On a normal season, they’d have extra peaches to sell in grocery stores across northeastern Oklahoma.
A lack of peach crop also means limited hours at the farm market. They simply don’t have enough peaches to be open seven days a week as they normally would. Some weeks they are only open two days a week.
He encourages visitors to check the Livesay Orchards Facebook page daily as it could change weekly depending on the crop.
Green peaches, in particular, took a big hit.
“In April when we had the small, green peaches growing, they really don’t tolerate 28 degrees for several hours well. It killed a lot more at that point,” he explained.
He said there were a lot of trees that either bloomed less than normal and some did not bloom at all. Some are more susceptible to frost than others in extreme cold.
Livesay wanted to make clear—they still have peaches, just not as much. They also have an array of other fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Peach prices also increased slightly-- a little less than ten percent.
“Once we start getting below 0 degrees it can hurt the crop. We got to -10 at times.”
He explained any variety of crops will only produce for about two weeks. They just pick them every three days or so and wait for new ones to ripen on the trees.
That’s why it’s important to monitor their Facebook page for hours since some weeks could be better than others.
Despite the limited peach crop, Livesay said the Porter Alliance Club is still gearing up to host the 55th Annual Porter Peach Festival July 15th-17th. Since 1960, the town of Porter has highlighted its tasty, peach heritage with a festival of arts and crafts, outdoors concerts, 5k run, car show—and notably, free peaches and ice cream.