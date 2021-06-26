Livesay Orchards in Porter experiencing unprecedented peach shortage

Green peaches, in particular, took a big hit.

“In April when we had the small, green peaches growing, they really don’t tolerate 28 degrees for several hours well. It killed a lot more at that point,” he explained.

He said there were a lot of trees that either bloomed less than normal and some did not bloom at all. Some are more susceptible to frost than others in extreme cold.

Livesay wanted to make clear—they still have peaches, just not as much. They also have an array of other fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Peach prices also increased slightly-- a little less than ten percent.

“Once we start getting below 0 degrees it can hurt the crop. We got to -10 at times.”

He explained any variety of crops will only produce for about two weeks. They just pick them every three days or so and wait for new ones to ripen on the trees.

That’s why it’s important to monitor their Facebook page for hours since some weeks could be better than others.

Despite the limited peach crop, Livesay said the Porter Alliance Club is still gearing up to host the 55th Annual Porter Peach Festival July 15th-17th. Since 1960, the town of Porter has highlighted its tasty, peach heritage with a festival of arts and crafts, outdoors concerts, 5k run, car show—and notably, free peaches and ice cream.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.