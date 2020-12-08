Little Bulldogs named at Ellington Early Learning Center

Teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner have named their Little Bulldog honorees for the month of November.

In lieu of a group assembly due to social distancing requirements, Principal Stephanie Fleming introduces honorees in each hallway and they come down one by one to receive their awards.

Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom are Garrett Carr, Bryleigh Cantrell, Lilly McDowell, Gunner Fulk, Zeke Wampler, Sofia Crow, Audrey Rose Ward, Natalie Wilson, Mia Weaver, Brogyn Cantrell, Jenavieve Johnson, Jace Keim, Parker Bayliss, Owen Harden, Danny Felts, Emma Zehr, Ryder Lanier, Lane Cagle, Mercy Olson, Joseph Sleeper, Dakota Miller, Elizabeth Risley, Emerie Mosley, Lynn Lambert, Luke Harden and Blaze Smith.

Congratulations to the winners!

