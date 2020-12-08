 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Bulldogs named at Ellington Early L earning Center

Little Bulldogs named at Ellington Early L earning Center

{{featured_button_text}}

Teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner have named their Little Bulldog honorees for the month of November.

In lieu of a group assembly due to social distancing requirements, Principal Stephanie Fleming introduces honorees in each hallway and they come down one by one to receive their awards.

Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom are Garrett Carr, Bryleigh Cantrell, Lilly McDowell, Gunner Fulk, Zeke Wampler, Sofia Crow, Audrey Rose Ward, Natalie Wilson, Mia Weaver, Brogyn Cantrell, Jenavieve Johnson, Jace Keim, Parker Bayliss, Owen Harden, Danny Felts, Emma Zehr, Ryder Lanier, Lane Cagle, Mercy Olson, Joseph Sleeper, Dakota Miller, Elizabeth Risley, Emerie Mosley, Lynn Lambert, Luke Harden and Blaze Smith.

Congratulations to the winners!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News