Little Bulldogs named at Ellington Early Childhood Center

Teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner have named their Little Bulldog honorees for the month of November.

In lieu of a group assembly due to social distancing requirements, Principal Stephanie Fleming introduces honorees in each hallway and they come down one by one to receive their awards.

Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom are Kayzlee Rogers, Aidyn Wolf, Riley Keim, Zoe Self, Deegan Robertson, Zaden Berry, Elam O’Donell, James Smith, Jeniya Grace, Brooklynn Bennett, Dylan Shipman, Braylee Denton, Rylee Sourjohn, Scarlett Mayfield, Gage Jones, Ayanna Hendricks, Nora Lear, Hydal Neal, Annabelle Oxford, Wheston Applegate, Isabell Capps, Zayde Wootton, Kayley Evans, Daisy Stout, Kaden Greer and Elizabeth Arnold.

