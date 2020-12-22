 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Bulldogs named at Ellington Early Childhood Center

Little Bulldogs named at Ellington Early Childhood Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Little Bulldogs

Teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner have named their Little Bulldog honorees for the month of November.

In lieu of a group assembly due to social distancing requirements, Principal Stephanie Fleming introduces honorees in each hallway and they come down one by one to receive their awards.

Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom are Kayzlee Rogers, Aidyn Wolf, Riley Keim, Zoe Self, Deegan Robertson, Zaden Berry, Elam O’Donell, James Smith, Jeniya Grace, Brooklynn Bennett, Dylan Shipman, Braylee Denton, Rylee Sourjohn, Scarlett Mayfield, Gage Jones, Ayanna Hendricks, Nora Lear, Hydal Neal, Annabelle Oxford, Wheston Applegate, Isabell Capps, Zayde Wootton, Kayley Evans, Daisy Stout, Kaden Greer and Elizabeth Arnold.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News