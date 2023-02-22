History came alive Saturday in the Wagoner History Museum – the great, the good and the tragic – during the book signing and presentation for author Patricia Jackson.

Jackson penned the book about Wagoner’s Lincoln School called “We Were There – Lincoln School: The Story of an All-American Black School During the Desegregation Era”.

It was more than a regular book signing, however.

Jackson’s daughters, LaDonna and Candace, put together a moving program of black history. Nothing was off limits and provided a great educational experience. It was an appropriate look at life during February’s Black History Month.

There was music, songs and remembering the days of attending Lincoln. Jackson’s book unearthed the details from the points of view of students, teachers and administrators.

Former teacher and athletic coach, Troy Petit, who now lives in Broken Arrow, made a special appearance. He was a coach the last two years before the school closed.

“We played (basketball) in the Armory,” Petit said. “And, we never lost a game there.”

Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones gave an emotional account of the history beginning in 1861 in the Wagoner area. As Jones’ talk moved forward in history, he had to stop to regain his composure on a tragic story he was trying to tell.

The museum was silent as Jones continued.

When the presentation turned to more pleasant recollections, Candace told her mom’s story of writing a book at the age of 70.

“I so appreciate the effort that went into this book,” Candace said. “It was her story and classmates’ story.”

Jackson got the idea for the book in 2014. She did all the research with the help of others, who offered details unavailable now.

When the pandemic hit, Jackson kept at it. She got the self-published account made into reality.

“My mom made her dream a reality,” Candace added.

Councilman Larry Abernathy spoke about the black-owned businesses and their Wagoner locations. Abernathy added a personal touch about how he spent time at those businesses growing up.

“Wagoner’s black businesses were a big part of my life,” he said.

Valerie Sherman was next to spotlight a Lincoln teacher who had difficulties finding work after the school closed due to integration.

“Lola Dean had to go to court (to be able to work at Wagoner High School),” Sherman said. “She won her case and became the first African-American teacher at Wagoner High School.”

Dean lived a long life and was honored some 10 years ago by being inducted into an Oklahoma teaching hall of fame She died at the age of 105.

Veronica Brewer of Broken Arrow was next. Brewer is a teacher and educator whose grandmother taught at Lincoln.

Brewer has been part of the development of the first curriculum for 4th and 5th Grade students about the Tulsa Race Massacre.

She added that when Tulsa Black Wall Street was rebuilt after the 1921 massacre, it had no Federal money to do so.

“It was rebuilt without Federal money with its focus on resiliency,” Brewer said. “Black history is American history.”

It was the author’s turn to speak following Candace’s movie on black history.

Jackson looked around the audience and said. “We have fulfilled the dream of Martin Luther King to walk together.

“I applaud you for being here today. The City of Wagoner sponsored our trip and (Councilman) Steven Rhoden helped put this program together (as did LaDonna and Candace).”

Jackson gave an insight to how the book became reality and the little details picked up along the way.

“Lincoln was called ‘The Little Red Building’ and I had much help with the book,” Jackson added. “It’s our book. It’s not my book.”

Other notes included: Elizabeth Fincher wrote the Lincoln school song…A Lincoln charm bracelet with a football on it with the rest of the charms spelling L-I-N-C-O-L-N in blue, white and gold was also on display.

One former teacher said, “It was my first job out of college and my first time teaching. It had a wonderful community here.”