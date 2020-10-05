Light pole decorating contest begins in Coweta

The Broadway District in downtown Coweta is gearing up to take on a festive fall look thanks to a light pole decorating contest planned for Oct. 5-11.

Sponsored by the Downtown Activities Committee, the contest is open to individuals, families, businesses, organizations and clubs to help get everyone into the fall spirit.

“We hope to fill all of our poles with pride, tradition and creativity while helping welcome others to downtown Coweta,” organizers say.

Entry fee is $10 per pole and pole assignments will be given on Oct. 7. Entry forms can be found at www.cowetachamber.com/events.

Decorators then have until 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 to put their creative talents to work. Judging will be based on originality, materials and space.

Participants are encouraged to use painter’s tape, string, command strips or zip ties to attach items to poles. No glue, packing tape or permanent fasteners are allowed.

Decorations can be no higher than six feet tall and no flashing lights, flags, streamers or loosely flying items are allowed as they distract drivers.

Poles will be judged by an anonymous panel of judges and cash prizes from collected entry fees will be awarded to the top three winners.