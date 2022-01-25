Life Saver Award presented to Wagoner County deputy

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott presented Deputy D. Street with a Life Saver Award for putting his training to good use by taking care of a man after he accidently shot himself.

Sheriff Elliot presented Street the award during the Wagoner County weekly commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 24.

According to Elliot, Deputy Street was dispatched to the 8300 block of South 300 E. Ave. for an accidental shooting around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021.

The victim accidentally discharged his firearm into his leg, deputies said.

Deputy Street observed the male, holding pressure on the side of his right thigh, while lying on the ground next to a Jeep Cherokee in the driveway. Street noticed a t-shirt shirt was used as a make-shift tourniquet on what appeared to be the exit wound.

Street applied a tourniquet on the victim’s upper thigh above his wound, deputies said. Street used his medical shears to cut off the victims pant leg to expose the wound. Street then used gauze and wrapped the entry and exit wound, deputies said.