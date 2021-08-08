Life is a highway: Big tourism plans underway for ‘Historic Jefferson Highway Route’ in Oklahoma

“For this to be successful, every community needs to identify what they’re known for,” Mullins said.

Mullins said TravelOK.com had 20 million page views and 6 million new visitors in 2020. The goal is to have “Jefferson Highway” as a selection of “things to do” in the drop down menu. It will explain what the specific attraction is known for, where it’s located and details on visitor accommodations. As Mullins said, “the infrastructure just needs to be built first.”

The sign travelers would see referencing the Jefferson Highway has already been made, thanks to a collaboration with ODOT and the Jefferson Highway Association. It has a gray background – followed by blue lettering reading, “Jefferson Highway” with a giant, interlocking “J” and “H” in the middle. Behind that, is a white square highlighting the blue lettering. The words, “HISTORIC ROUTE” is written in caps on the bottom. On top is the new Oklahoma logo and brand.

The group also met with ODOT Traffic Project Manager Kyle Stevens at their headquarters in OKC after the ceremonial signing. Where to put the signs and how many signs to put up was the topic of conversation.