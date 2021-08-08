Life is a highway: Big tourism plans underway for ‘Historic Jefferson Highway Route’ in Oklahoma

The oldest highway to pass through Oklahoma is one step closer to becoming a major tourist destination.
The historic, Jefferson Highway was once made up of over 2,300 miles from Winnipeg, Canada to New Orleans— and now in Oklahoma, it’s starting to get attention again.
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 8 establishing its name as “The Historic Jefferson Highway Route." There was a ceremonial signing at the Oklahoma State Capital Aug. 4.
Under the bill, private sources can raise funds for official signage. Permanent markers have also been designed by the Jefferson Highway Association with help from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and community partners.
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, authored the bill.
“Designating the “Historic Jefferson Highway Route,” which roughly follows the path of Highway 69, will help Oklahoma develop this as one more major tourist destination for history buffs across the nation looking to take a drive on the iconic highway,” Bergstrom said after the bill signing. “The route cuts through many of our small towns, including in my area of Senate District 1, so it would provide a boost for those mom-and-pop restaurants, shops and local economies. We should be capitalizing on our history and doing all we can to promote it to both Oklahomans and Americans across the nation.”
Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, carried the measure.
The Jefferson Highway Association — the nonprofit group that’s been working to promote the route (nationally) for years — have been eager to get it recognized as a north and south historic byway. With local municipality and state-wide help, all members would agree the route has a strong ability to attract thousands of curious, history-loving adventure seekers.
Jefferson Highway Association President Roger Bell, of Muskogee, said it was one of the first north/south, major routes in the U.S. The route was originally established in 1915 — before numbers were even brought in to the highway system. In the late 20’s, he said the Federals started to take over highways little by little and bring them into the numerical system. More lanes were added and eventually, the Jefferson Highway was routed differently.
It’s named after President Thomas Jefferson for his role in the Louisiana Purchase Territory.
Think Route 66, but on a much different scale. The Jefferson Highway was built approximately 10 years before Route 66 existed, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
“It’s the only route where you can go to the World War 1 Museum (Kansas City) and the World War II Museum (New Orleans) in the same trip,” Bell said.
Whether travelers are interested in military history, antiques, jazz or visiting old hotels, they’d be hard-pressed not to find it along the route. The Jefferson Highway also touches cultural elements of all five, civilized Oklahoma tribes: Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole.
It’s been a team effort between the Jefferson Highway Association, community leaders and state of Oklahoma officials, to get the route marketed on a national and state-wide level. That must continue, according to Jennifer Mullins, director of the Travel Promotion Division of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
“Once all of the infrastructure is established and all the attractions are lined up in a listing page, we can go ahead and start to market it on TravelOK.com, and other things. We need the organizational structure on the community side,” Mullins said.
That means community leaders must be on their a-game documenting good information and taking pictures of attractions in their community along the Jefferson Highway. Anything to create awareness is most important in the marketing process, she said.
Along with being on TravelOK.com — Oklahoma’s online hub for things to do — Mullins said her group can help design brochures specifically for the Jefferson Highway. She encourages community leaders to make a list of top attractions in their designated cities and towns along the route. That way her group will have the facts in front of them to put together an online presence.
“For this to be successful, every community needs to identify what they’re known for,” Mullins said.
Mullins said TravelOK.com had 20 million page views and 6 million new visitors in 2020. The goal is to have “Jefferson Highway” as a selection of “things to do” in the drop down menu. It will explain what the specific attraction is known for, where it’s located and details on visitor accommodations. As Mullins said, “the infrastructure just needs to be built first.”
The sign travelers would see referencing the Jefferson Highway has already been made, thanks to a collaboration with ODOT and the Jefferson Highway Association. It has a gray background – followed by blue lettering reading, “Jefferson Highway” with a giant, interlocking “J” and “H” in the middle. Behind that, is a white square highlighting the blue lettering. The words, “HISTORIC ROUTE” is written in caps on the bottom. On top is the new Oklahoma logo and brand.
The group also met with ODOT Traffic Project Manager Kyle Stevens at their headquarters in OKC after the ceremonial signing. Where to put the signs and how many signs to put up was the topic of conversation.
“We need to get an approved route, or an official route,” Stevens said. “From there, we can place on a map where these signs need to go, how they’re going to look. It could be a route assembly, or maybe on a stand-alone post. That’s what we need to talk about and understand and work together to get to,” he said.
Luckily, ODOT is very familiar with installing signs along other tourism routes, including Oklahoma's Route 66 and the Fishing Trail.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones was in attendance for all three meetings and said he will be a strong proponent for the Jefferson Highway. Maple Park, on 2nd St. in Wagoner, used to be a tourist spot for Jefferson Highway travelers to camp and sleep overnight in the early 20th century. It’s just one example of many small coincidences in Oklahoma communities that have the ability to make the highway something special.
“This is not just a Wagoner idea or an Oklahoma idea. This is a nationwide ordeal. I’ve only seen six years of it, and it was going on well before my time. Hopefully we can set it up so it can continue well after my time,” Jones said.