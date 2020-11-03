 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Proud to witness Coweta Tiger pride

Letter: Proud to witness Coweta Tiger pride

{{featured_button_text}}
Coweta Bishop Kelley Football

Coweta celebrating a touchdown against Bishop Kelley during their football game at Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa, OK, October 30, 2020.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

I witnessed the most amazing thing Friday night! I saw a group of individuals merged as a team (Coweta Tigers), lifting each other up and helping each other when they were down.

I saw a quarterback walk over and hug his lineman for giving their all so his team could shine in the end zone, on news channels and social media.

I saw defensive players step up and do the impossible - stopping a powerhouse offense (Bishop Kelley) - time after time after time.

I visualized a pride of talented young men giving their all, showing the potential that we’ve seen in them all along.

Lastly, I saw a group of dedicated, devoted men surrounding this team - both on and off the field. Current and former coaches were cheering just as loud for these kids as the rest of us.

It truly defined Tiger Pride for me. For those who don’t understand, this may be what those numbers 212 actually mean.

Terri Phillips

Coweta Tiger Football Mom

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moore is awarded OSU scholarship
News

Moore is awarded OSU scholarship

Hannah Moore of Coweta has been awarded an academic scholarship from the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture. She is a f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News