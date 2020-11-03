Letter: Proud to witness Coweta Tiger pride

I witnessed the most amazing thing Friday night! I saw a group of individuals merged as a team (Coweta Tigers), lifting each other up and helping each other when they were down.

I saw a quarterback walk over and hug his lineman for giving their all so his team could shine in the end zone, on news channels and social media.

I saw defensive players step up and do the impossible - stopping a powerhouse offense (Bishop Kelley) - time after time after time.

I visualized a pride of talented young men giving their all, showing the potential that we’ve seen in them all along.

Lastly, I saw a group of dedicated, devoted men surrounding this team - both on and off the field. Current and former coaches were cheering just as loud for these kids as the rest of us.

It truly defined Tiger Pride for me. For those who don’t understand, this may be what those numbers 212 actually mean.

Terri Phillips

Coweta Tiger Football Mom